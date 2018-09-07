O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The O’Fallon PD has developed a person of interest in the armed robbery of the 1st National Bank of Waterloo inside of Schnucks.
The O’Fallon Police Department believes 48-year-old Daryl A. Smith Sr., may have information regarding the robbery that took place at 907 E. Hwy 50, O’Fallon, Illinois.
Police say Smith has in the past used addresses in East St. Louis, Cahokia, and Swansea, Ill.
If you are familiar with the whereabouts of Smith, call the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624-4545 or call 911.
