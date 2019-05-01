O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - An O’Fallon, Illinois man was sentenced to 80 years in prison for a fatal shooting that happened in 2017.
Early this year, Eazs Harper was found guilty on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, felony possession of a firearm and aggravated battery through discharge of a firearm.
According to the conviction, Harper shot and killed Kyle Savant and authorities said he also shot and wounded Samuel Randall. Prosecutors said Randall suffered “life changing injuries.”
On April 30, Harper was sentenced to 49 years on the charge of first-degree murder and 31 years on attempted first-degree murder. The sentences are to be served consecutive to each other. He was also sentenced to 14 years on an unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon charge, which will reportedly run concurrently with his time on the other charges.
