O'FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - An O’Fallon, Illinois man was convicted Wednesday for a fatal shooting that happened in 2017.
Eazs Harper was found guilty on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, felony possession of a firearm and aggravated battery through discharge of a firearm.
Harper shot and killed Kyle Savant and authorities say he shot and wounded Samuel Randall. Prosecutors say Randall suffered “life changing injuries.”
Authorities did not say when sentencing would occur.
