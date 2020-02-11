O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Pam Siddle’s O’Fallon home backs up to a wooded area. They feed the deer and love the view from their large picture window.
“My husband wanted land and I said no, so this was a compromise, it’s still a subdivision but the woods behind us,” Siddle said, of the home they’ve live in for 20 years.
But soon their view could be of a 2 million gallon water tank.
Missouri American Water owns the property that backs up to the Siddle’s neighborhood. They’ve owned 530 Knaust since the 1980s, always with the plan to build a water tower.
“When you have a big population like you do in O’Fallon, St. Peters area, they draw a lot of water, so we need storage tanks out there to meet the need,” explained Brian Russell, a spokesperson for Missouri American Water.
The issue comes down to height. The tower was supposed to be 40 ft. That’s what the current zoning allows. But Missouri American Water is asking for a variance to build a 140 ft. tower. It was given a no vote from the Zoning Board but they are appealing to the St. Charles County Council.
“It’s actually topographically the perfect spot for this water tower. It’s a little higher than the land around it and that adds to the power of the storage tank,” said Russell.
The need for extra height comes down to gravity and the need for increased hydraulic pressure for the approximately 375,000 residents in that portion of the county.
Right now Missouri American Water say they are receiving complaints of low pressure and the water tower is needed for the number of fire departments in the area and the growing population.
Cottleville Fire Department spoke in support of the new water tower.
Siddle said they understand the need for water infrastructure but they hope there can be compromise.
The St. Charles County Council votes on the decision on Feb. 24.
