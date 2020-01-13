ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Rock band O.A.R. will open the 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis on Friday, Jan. 24.
Outdoors festivities, including the red carpet arrivals of the All-Star players, mascots and other guests will begin at 3:30 p.m.
The Enterprise NHL All-Star Friday night concert will be at 14th and Market Streets.
All fans will be required to go through metal detectors before entry into the event area starting at 2:30 p.m.
For the most up-to-date schedule of All-Star Weekend events, fans should visit NHL.com/AllStar or download the NHL Fan Access™ App.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.