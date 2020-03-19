ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The United States government's response to the coronavirus has been called into question since it first landed on US soil.
As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 10,442 Americans are infected with COVID-19 and 150 people have died nationwide.
Now there's new evidence pointing to the Trump administration having ample time to react.
A New York Times report highlights a cascade of warnings of how ill-prepared the government was to handle a pandemic like the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
“We were very prepared. We weren't prepared for the media, the media has not treated it fairly," President Donald Trump said in a press conference.
Reporters have uncovered the government pandemic exercise codenamed "Crimson Contagion."
According to the article, the scenario was a respiratory virus from China that spread around the world.
It was projected to infect 110 million Americans, put nearly 8 million in hospitals, and kill more than 580,000.
A series of exercises were played from January to August 2019 and it involved 12 states, including Illinois, and multiple federal agencies headed by the Department of Health and Human Services under Trump.
"No one knew there would be a pandemic or a pandemic of this proportion, no one has ever seen anything like this before," Trump said in a press conference Thursday morning.
The results of the simulation came last October and it detailed the government's shortcomings in the event of a pandemic including a shortage of medical supplies to treat the sick, protective equipment for medical staff as well as adequate vaccines and other treatments.
The New York Times article says, “Congress was briefed in December on some of these findings."
Now, months later, it’s a scramble and disorganization.
“The system is starting to work, we had to break a system, the system we had was broken and didn't work , and that's what we inherited,” Trump said.
The New York Times says federal agencies jockeyed over who was in charge and that cities and states went their own ways on school closings and this is essentially what's playing out right now, nationwide.
