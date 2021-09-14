NEW YORK (WABC/CNN) – Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera kicking a woman down an escalator at a Brooklyn subway station.
"I've fallen down stairs before, but I've never fallen down escalators. Escalators are extremely painful,” said the victim.
The incident happened moments after she stepped off the subway. She was riding up the escalator to the street when a man pushed his way past. The victim said she told him he should’ve said, “excuse me,” and then the man turned around and kicked her down the stairs.
"Like uh kicked me, out of nowhere and my chest. And I just came tumbling down the escalator, past everyone all the way to the bottom floor,” she recalled.
The 32-year-old victim asked for her name to be withheld. She has cuts and bruises on her legs, across her arms and back.
Police released a surveillance image of the suspect. They reported it happened outside the Barkley Center around 7:15 p.m. last Thursday.
“Just out of nowhere, he felt the need to have to kick me down the stairs. You know, like as if I had the audacity to address him and tell him to say excuse me, in that moment, he felt like he just had to just kick me down,” the victim said.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the New York Police Department.
