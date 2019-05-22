(KMOV.com) – Tuesday's severe storms caused damage as they moved through the News 4 viewing area, with heavy winds and pelting ran affecting a lot of people in the metro.
A tornado was spotted near Augusta and Defiance in St. Charles County, and investigators from the National Weather Service have classified the storm as an EF-1 tornado with estimated wind speeds of 100 miles per hour.
The National Weather Service told News 4 that the rotational velocity data on radar from last night's tornado was similar to an EF-3 that hit on May 31, 2013 in St. Charles and St. Louis Counties.
"With this one, because of hills and valleys we're looking for trees that were sheared off at the top that gives us an indication," Said Sally Johnson with the NWS, "A lot of them were just snapped over. Very healthy, one inch tree trunks snapped in half. That gives us an indication of how strong winds were last night."
When investigating, the NWS asks any resident who believes their home was damaged by the tornado to report it.
Elsewhere, firefighters reported trees down on Highway 94.
Huge tree down on 94 in Augusta. Fire crews and people driving by are working to clear it. I’m told this is one of several downed trees in this area @KMOV #STLWX #KMOV pic.twitter.com/uU9vaDyaKS— Emma Hogg (@EmmaHoggTV) May 22, 2019
A funnel cloud was spotted north of Lambert Airport.
Storms caused a storm siren and power poll to snap in half in Washington, Mo.
Trees were also down in Clayton and a tree was uprooted in Webster Groves. A tree was uprooted in Fairview Heights.
This street in Fairview Heights had three trees uprooted. Neighbors say the wind tore through here. #kmov @SteveTempleton pic.twitter.com/S4OiCRLj6I— Alexis Zotos (@alexiszotos) May 22, 2019
