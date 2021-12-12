ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The National Weather Service recorded four tornadoes that touched down in the KMOV viewing area in Missouri and Illinois Friday night into Saturday.

The two strongest tornadoes were recorded in Defiance and Edwardsville. Those two tornadoes, ranked as category EF-3, resulted in a combined seven deaths in the St. Louis area Friday night. Six of them came after one of the tornadoes hit an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, demolishing 150 yards of the building and causing it to collapse.

'A tragic day in Illinois history': 6 killed in Amazon warehouse collapse identified Six people died after part of the Amazon warehouse collapsed in Edwardsville when storms rolled through Friday night, police said.

Other tornadoes were recorded in Sorento, Illinois(EF-1) and southeastern Reynolds County, Missouri(EF-2). A fifth tornado was recorded in Wellsville, Missouri, outside of KMOV's viewing area.

The peak speed on the Defiance tornado was just below category EF-4.