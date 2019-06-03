Developing

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Nutwood Levee along on the Illinois River in Calhoun County, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says.

Just after 6:00 p.m. Monday, authorities said water started to overtop the levee near Hardin, Illinois. Around 9:00 p.m., they said the levee was breached.

The Joe Page Bridge has been closed.

The sheriff’s office also says it asking for volunteers to help sandbag in Hamburg.

