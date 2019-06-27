JERSEY COUNTY, Il. (KMOV.com) -- At least 10,000 acres of farmland is still under water in the Nutwood Levee District, with some homes still flooded and several roads closed.
Heavy rain to the north caused the Illinois River to rise, and when the Mississippi River backed up into the Illinois in early June, water spilled over the Nutwood Levee.
Levee commissioner and farmer Brett Getting’s house remains under water. At one point, the water was well into the second level of his home.
The heavy rains flooded his fields, which means he had no chance to plant or harvest them. Now, he’s welcoming neighbors to use dirt from his fields to build up a secondary levee around homes in the Town of Nutwood.
Eventually, high winds and waves from the water took its toll there, with water forcing its way in. Residents were able to reseal the secondary levee and pump the water back over it. But some homes were damaged. Still, the community continues to be resilient.
“Rebuild and stay here. Nobody’s going nowhere that I know of so, everybody is going to stay,” said Billy Wangler, a lifelong Nutwood resident.
Gettings is working with the Corps of Engineers to repair the primary levee, after the water flows back out of it, which could still take months.
“Most of it has to go out the same way it came in. You just hope a little slower and less destructive,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.