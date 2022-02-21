Nursing homes find new ways to attract staff, as shortages continue to impact facilities

(KMOV.com) - It’s been a longstanding problem in long-term care facilities across the state and in the St. Louis Metro region: access to workers.
"We have had to work very diligently to staff all of our facilities," said Eileen Caffey, Director of Recruitment at Bethesda Health Group.
Caffey says in the efforts to retain and hire more nursing staff at their Bethesda facilities, this year they started prioritizing a new Contingent Nurse Staffing Program, in which nurses hired to jump from facility to facility as needed.
"We give them a flexible schedule, we also give them a little bit of extra money, and in exchange, they'll go wherever we need them to go when we need them to go,” said Caffey. "We've actually been able to hire some nurses back that left us too, which was kind of interesting."
All Bethesda staff members were required to be vaccinated back in November, minus those with medical or religious exemptions. Yet, for other facilities without those policies, an existing federal vaccine mandate could potentially threaten staffing numbers.
"Everyone working at a CMS-certified community will have to have their second dose of a two-dose regime by March 15,” said Bill Bates, CEO of Leading Age Missouri.
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, or CMS, data shows Missouri still ranks last for staff vaccination rates in long-term care facilities at 70.6 percent and only around 25 percent are boosted, and a couple of CMS facilities in the metro region have only 30 percent or fewer staff members vaccinated.
"Everyone is under enormous pressure to attract and retain staff,” said Bates. "I can tell you that some long-term care communities have closed, whether it was 100 percent related to staffing or not...I can't say."
Leading Age Missouri represents around 135 long-term care facilities around the state. Bates says there is also a growing concern staffing agencies are price gouging facilities for access to their talent pool.
"There have been situations where staffing agencies will make offers to pay nurses in a nursing home more money and then turn around and offered them back at higher rates to the very same community that they just left in going to work for the staffing agency,” said Bates.
Places like Bethesda Health Group have been able to stay competitive with staffing agency prices by offering competitive pay and flexibility similar to a nurse travel agency.
“If something does happen and we’ve got our schedule all figured out and four people call in sick, and we’ve got to scramble,” said Caffey. “Now, we've got an area that we can pull from and bring those people in to fill the need."
Right now, temporary staffing agencies are not regulated, but legislation in Jefferson City aims to put a cap on how much agencies can pay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.