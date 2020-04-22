ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Workers at a St. Louis nursing home say they’re not being treated with the same respect as other healthcare professionals, despite having to care for coronavirus patients.
Wednesday, a number of staff members held a demonstration at Royal Oak Nursing Home in St. Louis. At least 10 residents and three workers have tested positive there.
The facility is owned by the same company as Frontier Health, a St. Charles County nursing home that has seen at least a dozen deaths from the virus.
Workers say they wanted to make sure their voices were heard, as they believe the company is still not doing enough to protect them and the seniors.
Wednesday, workers from Royal Oak and other facilities joined together in solidarity, asking nursing home companies to put protections over profits.
“It’s a very frightening experience, it really is,” said Shunda Whitfield, who works at Estates of Spanish Lake Nursing and Rehab.
News 4 has spoken with several nursing home workers who say they’re not supported, even when caring for very sick people.
“It’s mentally draining, as well as spiritually draining,” Whitfield said.
One woman, who spoke to us by phone, said she was terminated despite having a letter from her doctor saying she shouldn’t work because of a pre-existing condition.
“We took care of the elderly people like they were our family,” said Monica Mondaine, who worked at Royal Oak before her termination.
That’s why the union representing many nursing home staff members say they want paid time off if employees need to quarantine or have pre-existing conditions. They also want adequate protective equipment, access to testing, and hazard pay.
“Our workers are being asked to fend for themselves on the front lines and it cannot continue,” said Lenny Jones, with SEIU Healthcare Union.
Royal Oaks sent a statement in relation to the story, saying:
We regret that our valued employees chose to take the actions they took today, particularly during a time when we are negotiating the next contract with these employees covered by the Service Employees International Union.
Today’s action by our employees is in violation of their union’s contract with us and is related to union members walking off the job earlier this month after being told that one of our patients tested positive for COVID 19 while in the hospital. We understand that some of our employees may choose to remove themselves from a workplace due to the possibility of contracting COVID-19. We have free COVID-19 testing to any employee showing symptoms of the coronavirus. These employees were offered an opportunity to continue employment with us and did not lose their job because of this action.
It is the policy of Royal Oak to provide its employees with a fair and reasonable means to take unpaid time off from work when necessary for emergency medical, health, maternity, family emergency and/or illness, involuntary leave, and personal emergency reasons, without jeopardizing their position with the company. Our employees may apply their accrued sick, personal holiday and vacation time to be paid out and used first as part of their leave. Upon return from a Leave of 60 days or less, Royal Oak will reinstate our employees to the last position he/she held or an equivalent position.
State health guidelines for all nursing homes require that any employee coming to work with any symptoms of flu be required to stay home to recover for at least three days or until the symptoms clear up. Our union contract, like that of most other nursing homes, does not cover sick pay for employees in this situation.
Royal Oak began providing hazard pay immediately upon learning of the first COVID-19 positive cases at our facility. Our hazard pay includes 1.5 times the regular hourly pay rate for union employees working in contact with COVID-19 positive residents and 2 times the regular hourly pay rate for those same employees working overtime. All union employees whose jobs do not put them in direct contact with COVID-19 positive residents are receiving a $2 per hour increase as hazard pay.
We have never been in short supply of personal protective equipment on site to protect the health and safety of our employees and residents.
