(KMOV.com) - It's been a long year for those in the healthcare industry. So, National Hospital Week means a little bit more this year.
"I've been here a long time and that was definitely the most challenging time in my career," said 17-year veteran neuro ICU nurse Krista Wilds. "We had really, really sick patients and we learned a whole lot as a group of neuro nurses. COVID-19 is a lot different than what we usually treat."
While the cupcakes and balloons are appreciated, what they said they really want are letters from former patients.
"A lot of the time, we take care of these patients and they get well enough to go to the floor and off the ICU and we never know what happened to them after that," said SSM Health neuro ICU nurse Rachel Boaeck. "We don't know if they made it, if they are in a rehab, if they are at home with their family. Once they leave our unit, we never really know what happened to them."
They said even just a reminder of the room number or the ailment, and they remember the patient.
"Even though they are like one of hundreds of patients, they are all memorable and meaningful to us," said Wilds. "We see them as people and we do develop those relationships and even if they can't talk to us, we remember them."
