ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A notice dated March 2 from BJC Healthcare identifies the process to re-use an N95 mask.
A nurse who did not want to be named out of fear of losing her job, said she doesn’t feel safe amidst the shortage of PPEs affecting hospitals nationwide and in St. Louis.
The notice, shared by the nurse who is part of the BJC Healthcare network, says to write name and date on a paper bag and to place their N95 in the bag for re-use. It says discard the N95 if “visibly soiled, moist or wet, used during care activities of any patient on indefinite Contact Isolation,” among other things.
News 4 spoke with Denise Murphy, RN, MPH, Chief Nurse Executive of BJC Health Care about the impact the shortage is having.
“We have the supply we need today, March 23, we have what we need,” said Murphy.
But she explained it is a supply and demand issue. They are actively working through multiple vendors to obtain additional supplies.
She explained the re-use of N95 masks is not a new request.
“It is typical you can use an N95 mask for an extended period of time and that is why they also add another layer of protection. They can be cleaned and reused, our staff has been keeping masks in a brown paper bag which is traditional and we’ve been using those for sometime now. So it isn’t because of the epidemic. If we have an unavailability of masks we may ask them to wear them a bit longer and to clean them,” said Murphy.
She explained there is a process for who uses what type of PPE in the hospital.
“We want to make sure we are protecting our employees who are first and foremost are in contact with patients with known or suspected COVID-19. Those people will be wearing N95s and the most protective equipment that we have,” said Murphy.
But she said anyone is allowed to wear a mask.
“We’re not judging anyone who wants to wear a mask, we are preserving the regulated PPE for those closest to our patients and doing high risk procedures, but we are looking at a supply of cloth masks or other options for people,” said Murphy.
Across St. Louis, people have started sewing cloth surgical masks. Some hospitals said they cannot accept them but Murphy says BJC Healthcare is working on a system where they can accept those kinds of donated items.
READ: St. Louisans get creative to fill the need for masks, face shields for healthcare workers
“We are open to anything people have to donate,” she said.
Murphy said another way people can help is not to buy up N95 or surgical masks. She said if you are not sick you do not need to wear them to the grocery store or on a walk. She said that can impact supply down the road for first responders.
