ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Doctors and nurses are the heroes on the frontline in the treatment of people with COVID-19. But many are stressed and fearful as they treat people carrying a potentially deadly virus.
Lisa Devore has been a nurse for 35 years and works with COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit of Mercy South Hospital. She's been helping her friends and colleagues cope with caring for patients during the pandemic by sharing with them the techniques she learned for dealing with anxieties and fears.
"It can work on small things or the scariest thing in your life," said Devore.
Devore said she was devastated when her husband, Kyle, was diagnosed with cancer in 2013. She sought out a friend who helped her learn techniques to manage her fears. She eventually lost her husband to cancer but said she was able to put aside the fears and focus on the joy they shared in his final days.
"I was starting to find some peace. We could smile again and laugh again," she said.
The techniques are based on "The Works of Byron Katie." People are taught to question their stressful thoughts, to focus on the facts and realities of their situation instead of the emotions.
"So we have a website and people can just go and press play and hear stressful thoughts that you can relate to. Ways to ground yourself, ways to take care of yourself," said Devore.
At the website, projectpeacestl.com, there are 7-minute audio conversations that work through a variety of fears and anxieties, including treating COVID-19 patients. The audio clips are called "7 Minutes to Sanity."
She said she wants to teach other healthcare providers to put aside their fears of catching coronavirus and focus instead on the trust in their equipment and techniques that keep them safe. She believes it can help doctors and nurses be more focused on taking care of their patients, especially at a time when no visitors are allowed in hospitals.
"But if we can find some sliver of hope and joy and peace, think what we bring to each other, think what that does for one another," Devore said.
The website says the techniques can help people with areas of their life including, relationships, death and dying, workplace difficulties and abuse issues.
