BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Meramec Bluffs Care Center staff member has passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.
Officials said Jenniffer Davis was a nurse at Meramec Bluffs for three years.
"Jenniffer’s coworkers remember her as a thorough and well-respected nurse who had a smile that could warm any heart," officials said in a statement. "We know that she will be greatly missed by the Meramec Bluffs and Lutheran Senior Services family."
One resident at the care center has tested positive for the virus and is in stable condition.
