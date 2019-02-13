RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Mary’s Hospital nurse was carjacked on the hospital’s parking lot Tuesday night, police said.
Authorities said the nurse was loading her work bags into the back seat of her car on the lot on Bellevue near Clayton when a suspect approached her and demanded her keys.
She complied and the suspect then drove away. The victim was not injured. The incident happened around 7:40 p.m.
Police describe the stolen car as a black Toyota Forerunner with a silver luggage rack and silver running boards. It has Missouri license plates with the number KG2-A1T.
Police describe the suspect as a black man believed to be about 30-years-old, wearing a grey hoodie, black jacket, black pants, a ski mask and white shoes.
