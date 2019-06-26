ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police are reporting an increase of car break-ins in St. Peters.
According to St. Peters Police Department, the city has experienced an increase in thefts from vehicles.
Four vehicles have been reported stolen in the last 3 days.
All vehicles broken into and stolen were all unlocked.
The stolen vehicles' keys were left inside the vehicle and the doors were unlocked.
Police remind citizens to always lock your vehicles and to remove valuables from sight, including firearms.
Criminals are looking for unlocked cars and they know people also leave a spare set of keys or key fobs in vehicles.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call police at 636-278-2222.
