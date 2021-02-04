ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri's only getting enough vaccine for 3% of the eligible population each week. The process is a slow one and this also appears to be impacted by how the state's doling out the vaccine.

But we've learned many are overlooking community healthcare providers like CareSTL and Affinia Healthcare who are giving vaccines to all who register and the wait times have been shockingly short.

If anybody should be getting the vaccine right now it should be 79-year old Vivian Williams of St. Louis County.

"I've got hypertension. I've got heart disease. I've had 2 cancers. I have rheumatoid arthritis. I have lupus," Williams said.

Williams has gone online to sign up with Mercy and she also has signed up online with St. Louis County but hasn't been notified yet. "As soon as I saw the site posted I signed up. That was around January the sixth," Williams said.

The state's distribution of vaccine appears to be squeezing the supply in the two major metropolitan areas. State numbers grouped by highway patrol regions show the region including the St. Louis metro has 37% of the state's population but has received 35% of the total vaccine supply shipped so far.

The Kansas City region has 23% of the state population and got 20% of the vaccine. But the region west of St. Louis has 8% of the population and it got 12% of the vaccine.

And the southeast Missouri region has 5%t of the state's population but has been shipped 9% of the vaccine supply so far.

Lucky few benefit from leftover vaccines at end of day Detective Sergeant Steve Sitzes with the Washington Police Department said he and his colleagues weren’t expecting to get the vaccine until late February. However, thanks to leftover doses from Mercy Hospital in Washington, about 40 police officers and firefighters were able to get the vaccine in mid-January and by now already have their second dose.

One place where those signing up are getting appointments is CareSTL in north St. Louis.

"Our infrastructure is putting together to be able to at least vaccinate 150 a day in one health center," Dr. Hari Nallapaneni with CareSTL said.

CareSTL is giving out about 150 vaccines a day and hopes to scale up to 500 at four locations.

"I hope and pray that we'll continue to do the same thing and be there for the community in a timely fashion. But as you know, we're also dependent on the vaccine supply," Nallapanen said.

Both CareSTL and Affinia Health have online sign-ups. Keep in mind some vaccine providers are scheduling appointments based on when you signed up.

CareSTL Health: You can register here if you are eligible.

Affina Health: Members of the public can call (314) 833-2777, or visit http://www.affiniahealthcare.org for more information.