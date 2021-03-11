ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Teddy bears, candles, and a message of hope were along the fence line on Laclede in the Central West End; hope for justice for two lives lost to gun violence.
“It’s just over and over pain,” said Suketha Rankin. In January, her son Darrion Rankin-Fleming and her granddaughter Dmyah Fleming, were shot and killed.
Dmyah, a 7-year-old, is one of the eight children killed in the City of St. Louis this year. It’s an alarming number after a record-breaking year.
“Children injured by gun violence come to both of our hospitals on almost a daily basis. If you put both of our numbers combined it was 261 kids who were injured and treated at our two hospitals,” Josh Dugal said, the trauma program manager at SSM Cardinal Glennon Hospital.
Between St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Cardinal Glennon, they see more children injured by gun violence than any city in the country.
“Number one in the worst way is St. Louis. Our numbers are just astronomical compared to the next one, which is actually in Dallas and our numbers are twice theirs,” said Dugal.
For Dr. Shin Miyata, a pediatric surgeon, it’s a relentless stream of trauma. “It’s tough," Miyata said. "Especially if we know the child has no signs of life."
Prior to moving to St. Louis, Miyata worked in Montreal, Canada. In his two-year fellowship there, he said he's only seen one child with a gunshot wound and it was from a BB gun.
In his first six months in St. Louis. Miyata has seen 51 gunshot wounds.
The average age of these gunshot victims at Cardinal Glennon is between 14-16. Some are graze wounds, some are fatal. “While we can look at numbers and statistics, what really matters is the names of these children,” Dugal said.
Dugal said one thing that needs to happen is the community must be more responsible. Gun owners need to lock up their weapons. Guns left unsecured in cars are being stolen and used to commit crimes across the region. It’s why SSM Cardinal Glennon offers free gun locks for anyone who wants one.
