ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations for COVID-19 continues to drop in the St. Louis area, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Monday.
The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions decreased from 26 Sunday to 24 on Monday. The moving average of hospitalizations decreased from 440 to 426 and the number of inpatient hospitalizations also declined from 413 to 395.
The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU decreased from 110 Sunday to 97 Monday and the number of patients on ventilators also declined, from 71 to 65.
However, the number of new hospital admissions for COVID-19 rose from 20 to 21.
The task force says 17 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from local hospitals on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,105.
