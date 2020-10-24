ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The number of new hospital admissions for COVID-19 in the St. Louis area approached a record on Saturday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said.
The task force said 66 new patients with COVID-19 were admitted to local hospitals on Saturday, something that has not happened since late August. The number shows 24 more patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals than the day before. The data has a two-day lag.
The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions rose from 49 to 50, and the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased from 344 to 349, the highest since mid-April.
The new numbers come a day after local hospitals warned that they are at or near capacity.
The number of COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital rose from 353 to 356 and the number of patients who are suspected of having the virus dropped from 110 to 102.
Task force officials said the number of patients confirmed to have COVID-19 in the ICU decreased from 97 to 95 and the number of coronavirus patients on ventilators went down from 47 to 46.
Sixty-seven COVID-19 patients were discharged Friday, bringing the total number to 7,402.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.