(KMOV.com) - As children prepare to head back to the classroom, studies show a growing number of kids are developing long haul symptoms from COVID-19.

According to doctors, long haul symptoms are defined as symptoms that last for five weeks or more after the initial diagnosis. Bo Anderson, an incoming senior at Washington University, developed a mild case of COVID-19 in early November. To this day, Anderson said his sense of taste is still off and he can barely smell.

“It’s very frustrating, but I could be going through way worse symptoms with COVID, as other people are and I’m thankful it’s nothing too severe,” Anderson said.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) said studies show between 11 and 15 percent of kids who contract COVID-19 might experience long-term symptoms that impact daily life. Dr. Ken Haller, a SLU Care Pediatrician at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, said the most common long haul symptoms in children are insomnia, fatigue, muscle aches and difficulty concentrating. In the past, he said most blamed the symptoms on isolation and challenges with virtual learning.

“This seems to be a real thing and I think we pediatricians are now going to have to look a little deeper than we did before,” Haller said. “It’s also important for parents, especially for those kids under 12 who can’t be vaccinated, to really think about when they go back to school they are wearing masks and following the guidelines.”

Research is still ongoing about who is most vulnerable to COVID long haul symptoms and the best ways to treat lingering symptoms. However, Dr. Haller said parents can be proactive by talking to their child’s pediatrician and keeping a log or journal of their child’s symptoms and how often they occur.

“The problem with something like this is it’s very new, this is something that’s new for all of us, so how we treat it in the long-term is something we’re having to really spend a lot of time trying to determine,” Haller said