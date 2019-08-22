TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A number of home break-ins and car thefts have been reported in one neighborhood.
A homeowner News 4 spoke with says the crime spree happened on Liberty Road, between West Mill Creek and Lebanon Roads.
June Hallowell says someone broke into her garage and stole items, as well as, from inside her car.
She then found out 4 of her neighbors had their cars stolen and at least 7 of their homes were broken into.
"As I walked from neighbor to neighbor and texted neighbor to neighbor, they kept saying, 'he was robbed and he was robbed'..then I started to realize more and more people within a mile of us had been robbed on the same night," Hallowell told News 4.
The crime spree happened last Wednesday morning, Aug. 14.
The Madison County Sheriff's Department said there has been a spike in burglaries in the past weeks and they are investigating.
