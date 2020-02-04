ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The number of flu cases in the St. Louis area, both in Missouri and Illinois, are on the rise.
A map from the CDC shows most of Missouri and Illinois in the highest brackets for flu outbreak in the U.S. The flu is also widespread in most of the United States.
Christine Zirges, who handles infections and disease prevention for SSM, says the jury is still out on the effectiveness of this year’s flu vaccine but she is still encouraging people to get one.
"Even if you do acquire the flu, it may not be as bad and it does protect you against some strains,” said Zirges.
Zirges said the flu is more deadly than the coronavirus.
In the St. Louis area, 16 people have died from the flu. Nationally, nearly 600 people have died.
