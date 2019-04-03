JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Flu season peaks between December and February and that’s when the first member of Amanda Miller’s family got sick.
By mid-March, she and her two children had been diagnosed with the flu and suffered through all the miserable symptoms.
"It's terrible, just absolutely terrible. My kids and I, all we did was want to sleep. Body aches, the fever, it's just ungodly," said Miller.
Last winter, Jefferson County set a record for the number of diagnosed flu cases with 3,982 and there were 16 deaths. During the current flu season, the county has seen 2,291 cases of influenza and five deaths. The numbers have dropped but they’re still the second highest on record.
Jefferson County Health Department epidemiologist Dylan Steigerwald told News 4 that the county has also seen a significant number of cases involving a second strain of type-A Influenza.
"More than one type, two types of type-A flu. So that's why we might be seeing this year in particular, the season drag on a little bit longer," said Steigerwald.
Steigerwald said the rate of deaths associated with the flu is less in Jefferson County than the national average. And in most deaths, he said there other circumstances that were also contributing factors.
"A lot of time when we get the reports there are other underlying causes. Maybe heart problems, lung problems, cancer, diabetes, things like that," said Steigerwald.
Influenza season runs until May and Steigerwald said it’s not too late to get a flu shot. Although getting a flu shot doesn’t guarantee that a person won’t contract the flu, in most cases it can reduce the severity and duration of the symptoms.
