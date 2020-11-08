ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals is the highest since April, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
As of Sunday, the task force says 551 coronavirus patients are in local hospitals, the highest number since late April when the number was just under 600.
The news comes one day after a new record was set for daily COVID-19 hospital admissions. Saturday, 99 patients with coronavirus were admitted to St. Louis-area hospitals, marking the third straight day that the record for new COVID-19 hospital admissions was broken. That number fell on Sunday to 89.
Missouri and Illinois also reported a record number of coronavirus cases on Saturday.
