ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sunday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported the region reached a new record high in the seven-day average of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals for the third day in a row.
Officials said the seven-day moving of patients in local hospitals is 897, an increase of 13 from Saturday. On Friday, the task force reported the average of hospitalizations reached a high of 878.
The total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients also hit a new record of 920.
A total of 103 COVID-19 patients were discharged from task force hospitals Saturday, increasing the number of discharged coronavirus patients to 10,711.
As of Sunday, local hospital bed capacity is 77 percent while the ICU's are at 89 percent of their total capacity.
