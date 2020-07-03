ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis Fire Department says it is staffing up in anticipation of a large number of calls for illegal fireworks during the July 4 holiday weekend.
Authorities say the number of calls is currently skyrocketing. Last year during May and most of June, there were 196 calls to city police about nuisance fireworks. This year they've received 879, an increase of 348 percent.
Some think the increase is partly due to the fact that professional community fireworks displays are being canceled, so people are making up for it by shooting off their own fireworks.
”We get the same calls every year this time, ‘Can you tell us how to safely shoot fireworks?’ No we can't, the only way to do it is have somebody else do them that is licensed and professional, don't do ‘em they're illegal in the City of St. Louis,” said St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson.
Fire crews are kept busy this time of year with small fires that are the result of the fireworks, which ties them up and keeps them out of service for the more serious calls.
However, not all local towns have canceled their firework shows. A show in Edwardsville will go on. Heritage and Freedom Fest in O'Fallon, Mo. was canceled but fireworks will be shown on Labor Day weekend.
