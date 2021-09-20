A nuisance hearing was held Monday for a downtown business that many residents say is a source of crime.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A nuisance hearing was held Monday for a downtown business that many residents say is a source of crime.

The business at the center of the hearing is Reign, In the hearing, police discussed multiple shootings dating back to Summer 2020 that they believe were fueled by Reign. In early September, the lawyer for Reign owner Dana Kelly said the establishment had its liquor license suspended until September 27.

Legal counsel for the owner of the building where Reign is located, Copia LLC, said it never would have entered to a lease agreement with Reign had there been a mention of Reign being a nightclub, Attorneys say there is a supervision in the lease that Reign must operate only as a restaurant. 

Kelly, nor her lawyer, were at the hearing Monday, saying they were not given a summons or cease and desist order. A final decision on Reign's future is expected in the next few weeks.

