O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of families across the St. Louis area are continuing to watch rising flood waters. Anyone who has seen the flood water has also felt the flying pests that are following.
“The gnats especially are horrible, the mosquitos are bad,” said Kathy Glowczwski of O’Fallon, MO.
The insects don't discriminate against the people they bother; residents and visitors alike say they're tired of dealing with them. Kylie Jones said she had been attacked by them while visiting the Missouri riverfront in downtown St. Charles.
"They are in your hair, they're all over you," said Jones.
The St. Louis County Health Department's vector control division is getting a lot of calls about them.
“We are certainly seeing an above average number of aedes vexans, what's known as the flood mosquito," said James Sayers, vector control operations supervisor. "That's obviously due to the prolonged flooding event we're seeing."
Sayers said this isn't the type that of mosquito that carries diseases like West Nile virus. But, unfortunately, it can be extremely difficult to get rid of them while there is flood water.
“Aedes vexans have the longest flight path of all mosquitoes," Sayers said. "They can actually travel up to 25 miles from where they hatch so when you adulticide, the trucks will come through, do the job, but as soon as we're gone, more mosquitoes can come in pretty quick."
While the common flood mosquito doesn’t transmit disease to humans, Sayers says they can carry heartworms to dogs so he recommends keeping dogs on heartworm medication.
Sayers said another obstacle this year has been the weather because they cannot spray to kill the bugs if it is raining or the wind is five miles an hour or faster.
The bugs will likely get even worse once the flood water recedes because they are attracted to the saturated, muddy ground.
In order to protect yourself, Sayers recommends a spray with at least 25 percent DEET. However, that won’t help with blackflies. Fortunately, those flies don’t transmit diseases to humans, he said they just have a painful bite.
