ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's Election Day for a handful of communities across our area.
Residents in Kirkwood will be voting Tuesday on a one cent sales tax. If Prop 1 is approved, it would generate more than $5 million annually to fix Kirkwood streets. In Ladue, voters will decide on Prop I which is a 30 cent property tax increase to help fund public safety.
In St. Charles County, residents in Dardenne Prairie will weigh in on Prop T, a half-cent sales tax to fund local street construction and repairs.
