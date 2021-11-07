(KMOV.com) — With a league-leading six finalists for the 2021 Gold Glove awards, it was always a possibility that the Cardinals might become the story of the night.
The annual awards recognizing excellence on the defensive side of the ball were announced Sunday evening. As it turns out, several Cardinals will need to find shelf space for some new hardware.
Of their six finalists, five Cardinals took home awards at their respective positions—a record for the most winners from a single team in a given year. Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman earned the honors as part of the superlative St. Louis infield. In the outfield, Tyler O'Neill became a back-to-back Gold Glover in left field, while Harrison Bader secured the first Gold Glove of his MLB career.
The only Cardinal finalist who didn't win the award this time around was Yadier Molina, who has nine Gold Gloves to his name over the course of his storied career. Jacob Stallings of the Pirates took home the award at the catcher position in the National League.
Nolan Arenado seemed like a shoo-in for the award at third base; ultimately, he was. Arenado pulled in his ninth Gold Glove in a row, which makes one for each of his nine seasons in the big leagues.
After claiming three Gold Glove awards during his time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Paul Goldschmidt took home his first since 2017, and his first as a Cardinal, on Sunday.
Arguably the most surprising upset of the night that fell in favor of the Cardinals was an example of the student becoming the master. Tommy Edman unseated former Cardinal Kolten Wong for the award Sunday. Wong came into this season as a two-time defending Gold Glover.
Like Harrison Bader, who claimed the award in center field, Edman's win marked his first-career Gold Glove.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.