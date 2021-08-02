St. Louis County Council attendees advised to quarantine after person tests positive for COVID-19 A person who attended the St. Louis County Council meeting where the mask mandate was overturned has reported a preliminary positive COVID-19 test, multiple sources told News 4.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Dr. Sam Page is voicing his displeasure of St. Louis County being forced into the national spotlight in light of recent events.

Monday morning, Page held an online-only briefing outside of his home because a St. Louis City resident at Tuesday's County Council meeting tested positive for COVID-19, prompting health officials to advise those who attended to quarantine. The meeting focused on the county's reinstated mask mandate.

“Most of those in attendance at the four-hour meeting were not wearing masks, and many of those in attendance raised their voices in cheering and jeering, both are high-risk activities in a crowded indoor space,” he said.

After St. Louis County Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan testified at the meeting he admitted to giving someone the middle finger. He claimed it was in response to being physically and verbally assaulted during and after his presentation. Page said the investigation into the events that took place at the meeting is ongoing and asked anyone with video captured from inside or in the lobby to turn it over for their investigation.

“This was not St. Louis County’s finest moment. The community I love was thrust into the national spotlight for bad behavior, xenophobia, racism and resistance to recommendations from scientists and doctors including the CDC," continued Page.

Page wants the community to "be on the right side of history" and is urging people to come together. “It’s time to stop the name calling, the intimidation and the spreading of misinformation. It’s time to work together,” he said. "It saddens me that protecting lives has become divisive."

Page continues to push for residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine and to take the virus seriously. He said the number of cases has risen at alarming levels recently.

"Two months ago, we were around 40 cases a day and we are now at 274 cases per day. Earlier in the summer our infection rate was 2.9%, today it’s 11.4%.," said Page. We need more people getting tested, we need more people getting the vaccine and we need to unite against this 100-year event. The longer we fight public health decisions the longer the pandemic has the upper hand.”

Last week, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit against St. Louis County and City officials accusing them if going against federal guidelines and said the mandate “undermines the important push for vaccinations”.