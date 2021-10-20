(KMOV.com) — On Tuesday, I posted a breakdown of some of the leading candidates for the Cardinals managerial opening in the wake of the team’s firing of Mike Shildt from the post late last week. You can read that article here.
While that story contains interesting names who could conceivably land the job as the next manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, today’s post is all about pouring some cold water on some of the rumored possibilities for the gig. Let’s dive into a few of the “candidates” that have been bandied about whose viability for the job range from highly questionable through a more generous viewpoint to downright impossible under a more realistic lens.
Jose Oquendo: I just don’t see it happening. There was a time where Oquendo appeared like a viable candidate for a big-league managing opportunity, but it simply didn’t materialize within the window of opportunity for ‘The Secret Weapon’. Relative to the operations of the Major League club, Oquendo has taken on more of a behind the scenes role in the organization in recent years. As the team seeks a forward-thinking manager to implement the philosophies of the front office, Oquendo is not expected to be a candidate this time around.
Any grizzled veteran manager: What do longtime MLB managers like Bruce Bochy, Buck Showalter and Tony La Russa have in common?
None of them will be the next manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. And the reason is simple.
Though he was loath to divulge any details, John Mozeliak outlined that Shildt’s dismissal came as a result of philosophical differences with the front office regarding the direction of the franchise. What does a seasoned manager bring to the table? Philosophies and tendencies ingrained over a lifetime of managing baseball games. That’s not what the Cardinals want.
Connecting the dots on their problems with the previous manager, the Cardinals would be better served to hire a candidate that they can expect to conform to the philosophies espoused by the organization.
Matt Holliday: On the former Cardinals track, Holliday’s is a name that has garnered some attention on social media in the aftermath of Shildt’s dismissal. It’s a natural connection to draw, as the seven-time All-Star former outfielder is well-respected by the organization and its fan base.
For his part, Holliday was recently asked about his potential interest in the job by Doug Gottlieb on his radio show. Though the former Cardinal star alluded to family as a possible impediment—he’s currently serving as the hitting coach at Oklahoma State University, under his brother Josh, the head coach—Holliday was far from dismissive in the notion of his interest.
“If somebody were to ask you if you could manage one of the greatest franchises—in Major League Baseball—and in sports, really, with the championships—you’d be stupid not to consider it,” Holliday said. “I obviously have kids. My older boys are playing some of the most formative years of their lives in baseball. I’m enjoying being around that. But when you talk about a chance to manage and a chance to be a part of an organization like the St. Louis Cardinals that I love and have been a part of and know intimately… If given an opportunity to interview and give what I think would be my point of view on managing, I think it would be great. I think it would be an awesome challenge.
“I think I could do it. If they called, I would be thrilled to do an interview.”
There’s no doubt that Holliday has the baseball acumen to excel as an MLB manager in the future. But his family situation and lack of coaching experience at the Major League level would seem to indicate that time has not yet arrived. Given the number of viable candidates with big-league coaching experience, John Mozeliak and Co. will feel more confident in their ability to mold one of those options into the team’s ideal manager.
Yadier Molina: No. Just, no.
