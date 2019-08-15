SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (CNN) -- The man who recently walked into a Missouri Walmart fully armed says he meant no harm.
Authorities arrested the 20-year-old and charged him with making a terrorist threat.
He admits doing what he did so soon after the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio was a mistake, but he doesn't regret it.
"I didn't think that anyone was going to get scared," said Dmitriy Andreychenko.
Andreychenko was dressed in fatigues and armed up with a tactical rifle a pistol and 100 rounds of ammo when he walked into the Walmart Neighborhood Market to, as he said, take advantage of his Second Amendment right and Missouri law to carry a gun openly.
He says he was right about people's reactions; at first they didn't seem alarmed.
But then the fire alarm was pulled.
"No one looked like they were scared no one looked frightened. There was no one screaming no one was getting trampled. It just looked like a very civil evacuation of the building," he recalled.
He said at first he didn't realize the mass exodus was because of him until he found himself held at gunpoint by a well-trained military veteran and concealed carry permit holder.
"It was foolish," he said. "I mean, I didn't give it thought."
He also said the shootings in El Paso and Dayton that were fresh in most people's minds never entered his mind.
Now he regrets his timing.
"I just want people to know that I'm not a bad person. I would never ever hurt anyone," Andreychenko said.
But Andreychenko said he now realizes he could have been shot.
"Praise God that he was trained and that he was able to see that I wasn't threatening anyone and he didn't didn't shoot me," he said of the man who held him at gunpoint.
Andreychenko says he even talked to a Walmart manager on his way there.
"I mean I called a Walmart to make sure this was allowed," he said. "I had my phone out just in case a man asked me to leave as proof that I was cooperating, and I put my vest on, grabbed my gun, and grabbed a shopping cart."
His attempt to defend his gun rights now has him defending his motive and actions.
"That's not how I wanted to be perceived."
Walmart released a statement saying, "This was a reckless act designed to scare people, disrupt our business and we're thankful no one was injured."
