ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s the busiest time of year for delivering packages and it appears shortcuts are being taken by some that deliver your packages.
What should should you do if you are on the end of a rough delivery that destroys your package?
News 4 reached out to several delivery companies who say even if your items are insured, you should always file a claim if something is damaged during delivery.
UPS, FedEx and Amazon all allow customers to file claims online or by calling customer service.
An Amazon spokesperson responded to two videos shared by News4 viewers.
"This does not reflect the standards we have for delivery service partners as we expect every package to be handled with care. We are investigating and will continue to work with customers directly on matters related to package delivery."
A UPS spokesperson also responded to our story after seeing the video from one of their delivery drivers.
"UPS employees receive regular training on the company’s methods and procedures to safely transport and deliver packages. We will investigate the situation and take appropriate action."
