ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- History has been made!
Anheuser-Busch broke two world records Saturday after 896 couples gathered to the three Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Biergarten and Tour Center locations to kiss their sweetheart under a mistletoe. Couples also flocked to the Merrimack, New Hampshire and Fort Collins, Colorado locations.
With that many couples, it was clear that another record had been shattered -- the most couples at a single venue to kiss under the mistletoe. About 480 couple kissed at the local tour center around 6 p.m.
The previous record for the most couples under the mistletoe 448 couples at a single venue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.