ST, LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Many businesses will be allowed to re-open in St. Louis City and County on May 18 but with restrictions, and not all business owners are happy with the guidelines put forward for re-opening by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.
Navigating under a new normal for Frank Schmitz, the owner of Barcelona in Clayton, will take some getting used to.
"I am, as a businessman, happy we are finally getting somewhere close to normal,” he said.
Page expects businesses to operate at 25 percent capacity, maintain good social distancing, provide a touchless payment processes and regularly disinfect surfaces.
Schmitz says he'll go further than that.
"Online menus. Maybe if you want a real menu in your hands, you will get a paper menu we are going to throw away after you've touched it,” Schmitz says.
In Berkeley, Keri Gilyard says he is excited too. He opened his barbershop, The Franchise Hair Gallery, four days before the original stay-at-home order forced him to close.
"Oh, I am excited. We are all excited,” he said.
He will re-open in 10 days, and will make sure all of his barbers wear masks and gloves.
"The virus is still out there. So, we still have to make sure we protect ourselves as employees and to not bring anything home with us, " Gilyard said.
"While some businesses in St. Louis County plan to open on May 18, there are a few business owners who think they should be offered the opportunity to re-open as well. Under the order issued by Page, gyms will not be allowed to re-open on May 18.
"I am in shock, complete shock. We are a private and personal training facility only,” said Jamie Mushin, the owner of the Red Fitness Lounge in Clayton. "We are a little but different. We are a smaller gym. There are never more than 8-10 people in here at a time. When our clients come in, they come to see us. They work out with us and leave. No one comes in to work out on their own."
Page’s reopening orders also come with the authority that the Health Department can close any business, industry or region of the county to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The current stay-at-home order does not have an end date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.