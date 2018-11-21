ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 29-year-old woman was critically injured during a shooting Tuesday night in Northwoods, police said.
Police said the suspect was friends with the victim and was visiting with her in her home.
The suspect shot the woman once in the back of the head and once in the arm. He then dragged her outside the house to the car found near by the 3700 block of Seattle, police said.
The suspect took off after the shooting and Northwoods police officers took after him. The police officer sprained and might have broken his ankle, police said.
The accused shooter is in custody.
The woman is going through several surgeries.
