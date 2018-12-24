ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officer Ricardo Amezcua says gun shots that changed the mood at his nephew’s birthday party Sunday night.
“We heard five to six gunshots, like rapid fire,” said Amezcua.
He says those shots came from a house down the street on Pennsylvania.
The Northwoods police officer was still in uniform and he says his instincts kicked in when he saw the gunman.
“I withdraw my weapon and when I opened my door I saw the guy running toward the house near my brother’s house,” said Amezcua.
Amezcua told News 4 me he noticed the suspects gun wasn’t loaded because the slide was back on the weapon.
“It was a quick second decision, I cannot explain how that happened,” said Amezcua.
The suspect eventually dropped the gun.
“He put his hands up and said I surrender don’t shoot me,” said Amezcua.
St. Louis Metropolitan Police arrived on scene and the suspect was eventually placed in their custody.
