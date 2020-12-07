CHICAGO (KMOV.com) -- New research from a Northwestern School of Medicine study looked at more than 500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and found 82 percent had neurological issues.
Those issues persisted long after the infection passed. Doctors are still learning about the long term effects patients can face weeks and months after having the coronavirus.
A first-of-its-kind study highlighted the neurological problems for many COVID survivors.
Maria Manfredini contracted COVID-19 in June. Six months later the 35-year-old is still not feeling well.
Her worst symptoms are leg pain and brain fog.
"It's extremely frustrating because everybody, the first thing they tell me is, well, you look great. You can't be sick," she said. At the end of the day, I'm exhausted. I'm in pain"
Neurological symptoms can be common with COVID-19.
"Muscle pain, headache, encephalopathy, which means alteration of mental function, going from mild confusion all the way to coma, dizziness, disorder of smell and taste," said Dr. Igor Koralnik, a neurologist at Northwestern.
Doctors overseeing the neuro COVID-19 clinic there say most patients suffering long-term effects like Manfredini are young, previously healthy, and had less severe infections at the time.
