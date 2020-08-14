JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Northwest R-1 School District in Jefferson County did extensive planning and preparation over the summer for all students to be back in school 5 days a week, starting August 26th.
But this week, the district announced plans to go to a hybrid schedule at the middle school and high school because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the county. Elementary school students will attend five days a week as originally planned.
In a survey, the district said, the majority of parents wanted students to attend five days a week. But parent Rebecca Zalman told News 4 she was glad students would at least have a couple of days a week that they'd be back in school.
"I think the hybrid is great because it gets them out of the house, it gets them with their friends, their teachers, one on one with them again," she said.
Superintendent Dr. Desi Kirchhofer said 30% of parents chose to keep their children home to do online learning.
"With our virtual selections, we've had well over 700 at the elementary level select the online option. Essentially that created a whole new school," he said.
To accommodate the large of number of students who'll be learning from home, Kirchhofer said the district hired more than 20 new teachers. But with so many choosing virtual learning, that will reduce class sizes and makes it easier to do social distancing in classrooms.
"We are really happy with the district and all the extra protocols that they've done," said parent Kara Stevens.
School staff will be required to wear masks at all times and students will have to wear masks where social distancing isn't possible, like in hallways. Some hallways will have lines down the middle to keep students separated as they travel in opposite directions. Hand sanitizer will be plentiful and teachers will disinfect classrooms several times throughout the day. On buses, students will have assigned seating.
"We're trying to limit the exposure, mitigate the spread and therefore, hopefully, we would not have a situation where we'd have to close," said Kirchhofer.
But Kirchhofer said if a student tests positive, parents need to know that a classroom, the wing of a building, or an entire building may be closed for a day to allow for contact tracing and a deep cleaning of the building.
