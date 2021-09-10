ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A not-so typical 5K is happening this weekend in St. Louis. The Northside Trap Run is St. Louis’ first hip-hop themed 5K walk/run that empowers north St. Louis neighborhoods, according to the run's website.
The family-friendly event is Saturday and is aimed at bridging the divide between North and South City. It's hosted by Young Friends of the Ville, a board committee of Northside Community Housing, Inc.
For more information on the run or to volunteer, visit here.
