Central Texas (WTKR via CNN) -- This northern cardinal was caught and banded by members of the Inland Bird Banding Association in central Texas.
The bird shows apparent bilateral gynandromorphism, a rare abnormality that causes it to have female plumage on one side of its body and male on the other.
Such birds have both an ovary and a testis, says the IBBA.
In October, an extremely rare yellow northern cardinal was spotted in Port St. Lucie, Florida!
Tracy Workman, an art teacher and photographer, spotted the little bird in her backyard and quickly snapped a few pictures before leaving the house.
