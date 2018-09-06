ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis is in the midst of what the mayor's office calls an "aggressive" timeline to tear down derelict buildings.
But one St. Louis woman says her home was damaged by a dilapidated home next to hers before it could be torn down, and then suffered even more damage by demolition crews.
“We just put all this money into our house.” said. Kenontai Johnson. “Just saved up enough to fix the porch.”
Johnson's home is in north St. Louis and she said when a violent storm blew through on July 14th it collapsed the porch on the home next-door. She said debris blew into her porch knocking it a few inches off its foundation
“All of a sudden we heard a big boom,” she recalled.
The home next-door was property of Land Reutilization Authority, owned by the city but boarded up and abandoned.
Four days later, the home was demolished.
Johnson's family says crews from Signature Demolition, which were contracted by the city, damaged her home.
However, Charles Jones with Signature Demolition disputes her claims.
“Her property was already in the condition it was in before we got there,” he said.
Jones also says he has the pictures to prove it.
“All demolition companies take before pictures, going through the building pictures, and after pictures to keep from going through these situations here,” he said.
Johnson's family says they believe the city should pay for the damage to their front porch and the demolition crew should pay for damage to the back of her home, including a fence in the backyard.
Jones says the fence is actually part of the property that was demolished.
“The city did no damage to her property nor us as a demolition crew,” he said
Meanwhile Johnson is left wondering if she’ll ever get the repairs done.
“We put all that money into fixing the porch and now ain't nobody gonna wanna fix it again,” she said.
