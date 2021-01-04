NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating the first murder of 2021 in St. Louis City Monday.
Police found a man in the 3900 block of Lexington with a gunshot to his stomach. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
His identity has not been released.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
