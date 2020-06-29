ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Pastor Rodrick Burton with New Northside Church said people are becoming numb to gun violence.
In the last week alone, Pastor Burton said he counted at least four shootings near the New Northside Family Life Center.
“One week from today multiple shots fired from up the street,” said Burton. “A few days later an incident right behind me, two women, one pregnant, taken to the hospital.”
Burton said in the current climate of protest about police injustices that those who live in high crime areas shouldn’t ignore the gun violence happening around them.
Numbers from St. Louis Metropolitan Police show gun assaults are up by more than 70% in this area of north St. Louis compared to last year.
“The police were called, they didn’t come,” Burton said.
Last week Burton said they called the police after a nearby shooting left shell casing in their parking lot. He said the reasoning police gave him for not being able to show up was that they were understaffed and tied up covering local protest.
“They put up a camera and they’re trying, I understand it’s Covid and protest, but we still need enough people,” said Burton.
He said for now his church is doing its part by partnering with the Urban League to combat gun violence by establishing block units.
“My message to the community is, we got to work together, time for a change,” said Burton.
News 4 reached out to police about staffing numbers in high crimes areas, while other officers cover protest. We are waiting for a response.
