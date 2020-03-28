(KMOV.com) - A North City man is stuck in India as the country remains on lockdown due to COVID-19.
Michael Coyle arrived in India on March 7, with a plan to tour the country for 21 days. However, after checking out a few sites, the fun was over when he learned the country was fighting COVID-19.
Coyle said he tried moving his March 29 return flight up to March 21, but learned it would be very expensive to do so.
"I was confused. I already have a ticket and it was going to cost me $4,000 to change it. So, I am not going to do that," he said.
He was able to find a cheaper ticket but was stuck because the airport was shut down for seven days, which pushed back his departure to the original date, March 29. He decided to head back to the person hosting him.
"He was really nice. He was like, 'Stay here until your flight leaves," Coyle said.
Not long after learning he would leave on March 29, the airport was ordered to shut down for 21 days. He said at that point, his hosts could not help him.
"They are getting worried because they have family in the Himalayas. So, they decided they need to leave to go to the Himalayas. I can't go to the Himalayas because foreigners are no longer allowed," Coyle said.
Coyle is currently in a hotel and hoping to head home around April 15.
